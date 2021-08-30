TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Live Oak Planning Commission will hold a special meeting in the Live Oak City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department and Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org or call 743-4657.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org or call 743-4657.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– Poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will facilitate a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from the nation and world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. This session Marcelo will be talking to Tess Taylor, the author of the poetry collections Rift Zone (2020), Work & Days (2016) and The Forage House (2013). The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 5 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6, starting at 9 a.m.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waterwaste Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org or call 743-4657.
– The Yuba City Senior Commission will hold a meeting at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 822-4613.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness & Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Carmen Rodriguez at 749-4961.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
