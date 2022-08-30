TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waterwaste Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold a meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. For More information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose is a virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation, stating at 6 p.m.. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Casa Lupe, 655 W. Onstott Road, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having their monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.