TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be James Gilbreath, head of the theater department at Yuba College.
– CANCELED: Yuba City’s National Night Out event, which takes place on the first Tuesday of August each year, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will have a special city council meeting at 5 p.m. To view the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/85499009823 or call 1-669-900-9128 and enter the meeting ID 854 99009823.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. To access the meeting, call 1-916-246-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 – the conference code is 401978. It’s asked that people mute their phone when not speaking. To participate in the public comment portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text 530-501-3309 with one’s name. It’s asked that people wait for the board chair to recognize people before speaking.
– The Wheatland Union High School board will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. to join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/91752301355?pwd=WFM3SmMraDhKSGcwZ09ZMEppS1pVdz09. The password is WUHSD.
– CANCELED: The Yuba City Council meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St., from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To view the livestream of the meeting, visit https://liveoakca.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1. Public comments can be submitted via email at cmenchaca@liveoakcity.org during the meeting prior to the close of public comment on an item. Comments are also accepted through the eComment feature at the link above.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
