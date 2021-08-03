TODAY
EVENTS
– Poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will host a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from the nation and world at 5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life and writing for each session, allowing guests to share their creative process and original work.
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet in the City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Regional Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners will meet via Zoom, starting at 4 p.m.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting in the Reclamation District office, 1138 4th St., Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness & Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 8 a.m. To access the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/p9wkc5fv and enter meeting ID: 821 9977 5747 and passcode: 203008. For more information, contact Carmen Rodriguez at 749-4961.
– The Yuba City Senior Commission will hold a meeting at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host a virtual open mic event at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The event will include poets, writers and presenters as well as opportunities for audience participation. Join the event by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will hold their monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To receive the Zoom link, text or call 933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
