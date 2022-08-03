TODAY
EVENTS
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose will be held virtually, starting at 6 p.m. This virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having their monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 1-530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, will host a “Meet the Artists” Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris and Lila Rivera, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Monster Jam, featuring world-class athletes armed in monster trucks, opens for the first of a three-day showcase at 7 p.m. Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Backstreet Boys will perform at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7:30 p.m.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Cool off from the summer heat and enjoy a night of piano music presented by Gay Galvin and John Paris at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door if available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
–1st Saturday Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 750 Forbes Ave. in Yuba City. Please park next door in the Cooper Ave. Baptist Churches parking lot due to an event in the library parking lot. There will be hundreds of quality books of all genres. All proceeds go directly to Library Services.
– Monster Jam, featuring world-class athletes armed in monster trucks, opens for the second of a three-day showcase at 7 p.m. Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.