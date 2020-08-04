The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To view the livestream of the meeting, visit https://liveoakca.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1. Public comments can be submitted via email at cmenchaca@liveoakcity.org during the meeting prior to the close of public comment on an item. Comments are also accepted through the eComment feature at the link above.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of 10th and Markets streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will have Virtual Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 897 4743 8327.
– “Chat with Mat” virtual event, hosted by Sutter County Supervisor Mat Conant, will take place at 6:30 p.m. The event will discuss the financial impacts of COVID-19 on Sutter County residents, businesses, farmers and government. For more information and to register, visit www.nutsforconant.com/chat. Video and phone login information will be emailed to participants.
– There will be a Rancher’s Virtual Coffee Hour at 6:30 a.m. to catch up on how summer grazing is going and plans for this fall. To register, visit http://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=29913. The Zoom meeting link will be sent out the night before the event.