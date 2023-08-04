TODAY
EVENTS
– Center State Productions presents “Seussical” Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street in Yuba City. To purchase tickets visit yubasutterarts.org.
– The Friends of Sutter County Library hosts a First Saturday Book Sale every month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave, Yuba City. Fill a bag of books for only $5/bag. Donations of books and cash will be appreciated.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
– Chinatown Open Market returns to Marysville as a part of the first Saturday in August. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First and C Street in old Chinatown, downtown Marysville.
– The annual Kids Bike Night returns to Marysville Raceway on Simpson Lane and will take place during intermission of the scheduled racing events. Kids 11 & under are free when accompanied by a paying adult. To race on Kids Bike Night, participants must have a bike and helmet to run on the oval. Bikes will be given out as prizes. The front gate opens at 5 p.m.
– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter hosts Saturday Yoga at 7:30 a.m. at 1465 Tharp Rd. Suite C, in Yuba City.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Plumas Lake Walking Moai Launch at 6:30 a.m. at Eufay Wood Park (north parking lot) in Plumas Lake.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Feather River Air Quality Management District has a board of directors meeting at 4 p.m. at 541 Washington Avenue in Yuba City.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Peach Tree Health is co-sponsoring a Health and Prevention drop-in event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Tri-County Diversity Center in Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.