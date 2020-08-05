The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of 10th and Markets streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will have Virtual Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 897 4743 8327.
– “Chat with Mat” virtual event, hosted by Sutter County supervisor Mat Conant, will take place at 6:30 p.m. The event will discuss the financial impacts of COVID-19 on Sutter County residents, businesses, farmers and government. For more information and to register, visit www.nutsforconant.com/chat. Video and phone login information will be emailed to participants.
– There will be a Rancher’s Virtual Coffee Hour at 6:30 a.m. to catch up on how summer grazing is going and plans for this fall. To register, visit http://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=29913. The Zoom meeting link will be sent out the night before the event.
– CANCELED: The 2020 Yuba-Sutter Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–A drive-through Prescription Drug Take Back, hosted by the Yuba City Police Department, will be from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People can turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. Only prescription medications will be accepted. No liquids or needles. Medication can be left in its original container.
– The virtual Yuba-Sutter Junior Livestock Auction will begin at 8 a.m. The first lot will start to close on Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required to participate in the auction. To register or view sale lots, visit https://bit.ly/3a0PC4U. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com/fair/junior-livestock-auction.php
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.