TODAY
EVENTS
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Houston, USA. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
– The Summer Classic Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be held at Adventist Church, 1100 Garden Highway, Suite 400, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– The Artisan Community Garden, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, will host a “Blooms in the Garden” floral arrangement workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. The workshop will be led by Melanie, owner of Red Maple Ranch, and participants are asked to bring their own vase, jar or teapot to fill with blooming flowers. A $30 advanced registration fee is required and includes flowers, instruction and light appetizers. Payment can be made to paypal.me/suttercountymuseum and participants are asked to note the number of guests when paying. For more information, email artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
– The Marysville Art Club will host “The Hidden Treasures of Marysville,” walking tour from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The tour will begin at the Marysville Info Center, 317 Fourth Street, Marysville, and will end with a special surprise. The tour costs $25 and includes lunch at the Silver Dollar Saloon. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 740-2418 or stop by the Info Center.
– The Summer Classic Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be held at Adventist Church, 1100 Garden Highway, Suite 400, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– CANCELED: The annual Yuba-Sutter Tooth Fairy Day free children’s dental fair at Veterans Hall has been canceled.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will host a special meeting in the District Board Room, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
