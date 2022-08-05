TODAY
– The Backstreet Boys will perform at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7:30 p.m.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Cool off from the summer heat and enjoy a night of piano music presented by Gay Galvin and John Paris at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door if available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– First Saturday Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 750 Forbes Ave. in Yuba City. Please park next door in the Cooper Ave. Baptist Churches parking lot due to an event in the library parking lot. There will be hundreds of quality books of all genres. All proceeds go directly to Library Services.
– Monster Jam, featuring world-class athletes armed in monster trucks, opens for the second of a three-day showcase at 7 p.m. Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Monster Jam, featuring world-class athletes armed in monster trucks, opens for the last of a three-day showcase at 1 p.m. Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– A preliminary information session and presentation will be made about guidelines regarding the first annual Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The festival is set to bring together local teams of filmmakers, directors, scriptwriters, actors and crew who will create a film based on a subject chosen at random at the kickoff event. There will also be a question-and-answer session for all interested filmmakers in attendance. Film creation for the Flash Film Festival will occur between Friday, Aug. 19, starting at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. All films received will be screened at a festival-style event in September.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville Joint Unified School District has a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the district board room on Second and Fourth Street in Marysville.
– Real Estate Committee will meet for its standing meeting at 10 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A in Yuba City.
– CANCELED: Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government’s standing meeting at 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A in Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will be meeting at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas St., Yuba City. The group meets the second Monday of every month. For more information, call 701-0039.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will meet via zoom only at 2:30 p.m. To join the meeting visit http://us02web.zoom.us/i/89670290374 with meeting ID 896 7029 0374.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
