TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– The Artisan Community Garden, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, will host a “Blooms in the Garden” floral arrangement workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. The workshop will be led by Melanie, owner of Red Maple Ranch, and participants are asked to bring their own vase, jar or teapot to fill with blooming flowers. A $30 advanced registration fee is required and includes flowers, instruction and light appetizers. Payment can be made to paypal.me/suttercountymuseum and participants are asked to note the number of guests when paying. For more information, email artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
– The Marysville Art Club will host “The Hidden Treasures of Marysville,” walking tour from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The tour will begin at the Marysville Info Center, 317 Fourth Street, Marysville, and will end with a special surprise. The tour costs $25 and includes lunch at the Silver Dollar Saloon. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 740-2418 or stop by the Info Center.
– The Summer Classic Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be held at Adventist Church, 1100 Garden Highway, Suite 400, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– CANCELED: The annual Yuba-Sutter Tooth Fairy Day free children’s dental fair at Veterans Hall has been canceled.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will host a special meeting in the District Board Room, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. This week’s guest will be Galvin, who will talk about the books he has authored.
– The Peacefully Me, in collaboration with Upper Cuts Barber Shop and other community agencies, will host the 10th annual “Back to School Extravaganza” at 311 D Street, Marysville, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 212 Bridge Street, Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Community resources, backpacks and school supplies and haircuts will be available while supplies last. Children must be present to receive a backpack. Attendees are asked to wear masks. For more information, call 264-5226.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will host a special meeting in the District Board Room, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 9:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a budget workshop in the Wheatland Conference Room at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– CANCELED: The Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Standing Committee meeting has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will be meeting at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas Street, Yuba City. The group meets the second Monday of every month. For more information, call 701-0039.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba County Office of Emergency Services will host a public meeting via Zoom from 5:30-7 p.m. to allow residents to comment on a draft plan to address a wide range of natural disasters facing the region, such as floods, droughts, wildfires, and severe weather. Visit Yuba.org/HazardPlan to obtain the Zoom links for the meeting and to participate in an online survey on hazards and hazard mitigation in the county. For more information, contact Yuba County OES Emergency Operations Manager Briana Haberman at 749-7522 or email bhaberman@co.yuba.ca.us.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board Chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet in the District Office Boardroom, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting/study session in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
