TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the Tri-County Music Competition at 3 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The competition is an annual event for music students in first through 12th grade – the event will feature this year’s winners.
– The Yuba City Moose Lodge will host a school supply giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last at 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. School supplies will be given to any school-aged child – children must be present to get supplies. For more information or to make a donation, contact Tara Croghan at 632-1460.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– CANCELED: The 2020 Yuba-Sutter Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the Virtual Art Radio Today Program at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be composer, arranger and pianist Greg Johnson.
– CANCELED: The 2020 Yuba-Sutter Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be entrepreneur Chris Bolton.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. Participation is available by visiting http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. Public comments can be submitted by emailing boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address, limit them to 250 words submit comments by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. To joint the virtual meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86824847309?pwd=NU5xQTZaa3JkNm5pSDlxem9nb3h5QT09 /> or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 868 2484 7309 and the passcode is 476692.
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/87172037569. Registration will be required for this and future meetings. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 871 7203 7569.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 929 2842 3075. The livestream of the meeting can also be viewed at https://youtu.be/Cd7kHGgachA.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. People can view the meeting by visiting https://zoom.us/j/95785349134?pwd=ckErRmJYQnBYcGdRV05mb2NsY0JyQT09. The meeting ID is 957 8534 9134 and the passcode is 8k89z3. The audio from the meeting will also be available at www.ycusd.org/agendas and click “August 11, 2020, Audio.” Members of the public who would like to address the board via Zoom must contact Lora Broad at lbroad@ycusd.org by noon the day of the meeting. Statements are limited to three minutes.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at the district office, 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
