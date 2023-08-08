TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency has an in-person board of directors meeting at 1 p.m. inside the City of Yuba City Council Chambers at , 1201 Civic Center Blvd, Yuba City.
– Colusa County Board of Education has a regular meeting at 4 p.m. inside its large conference room at 345 5th Street in Colusa.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Alzheimer's & Dementia Caregiver Support Group – Yuba-Sutter is from 2-4 p.m. at the Adventist Health & Rideout Conference Center, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba has lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Casa Lupe, 655 W. Onstott Frontage Rd, Yuba City.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board is holding a regular board meeting at 5 p.m. at the Yuba Community College District, Yuba College, 2088 N. Beale Road, building 300-Flavors, Marysville. A virtual attendance option for members of the public is available via Zoom as well.
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office, 530-751-1100.