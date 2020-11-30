The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guests Tina Linville, Joe Moye and Tom Galvin.
– Officials from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department will speak at a virtual Plumas Lake Town Hall from 6-7 p.m. to discuss public safety topics including current crime trends, what residents can do to avoid being the victim of a crime, the importance of reporting crimes and suspicious activities, how to start a neighborhood watch and more. To join the online event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86424837869?pwd=V00zS2ZERWgxazZqMzNYeWwzSlVIdz09.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via web conference or submit comments by email. However, seating is available at Boyd Hall as appropriate. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting virtually or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org/government/city-council.
– Reclamation District Number 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the boardroom at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian. Face masks will be required.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
