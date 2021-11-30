TODAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness & Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting via Zoom starting at 8 a.m. For more information, call Council Secretary Carmen Rodriguez at 530-749-4961.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waste Committee will hold a virtual meeting starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org/.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the Live Oak Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on Dec. 15, starting at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will hold a breakfast meeting at IHOP, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– A holiday reception featuring Resident Artists Roz Bliss, Luisa Leger, Lila Rivera, and Paul Spoto will be held at the Theater Gallery at STCA, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. The artists will display works that they have been creating throughout the pandemic closure. The reception is free and open to the public. Guest artists, including April Arnold, Ash Arroyo and Dude Green will also be on display. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– A virtual open mic, spoken word, poetry and prose event, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. The event will begin at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will hold their monthly meeting via Zoom starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in receiving the Zoom link should text or call 530-933-6208. There are also membership openings in local district areas.
