TODAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa County Office of Education will host an on-the-spot hiring event at the Williams Community Center, 860 C Street, Williams, from 4-7 p.m. Substitute and permanent positions will be available. Walk-ins will be accepted by pre-registration is encouraged. To register, visit www.edjoin.org and enter keywords “Colusa County Office of Education.” For more information, call 530-458-0350 or email hr@ccoe.net.
– Spoken Word Poetry & Prose, a virtual open mic setting hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation, starting at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having their monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will hold a meeting at Carmine’s located in Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, starting at noon. Those interested can join the meeting for lunch and learn about Kiwanis and how we are helping children in our community, across the country and worldwide.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Christmas Spirit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Sutter County Museum will host their annual “Trees and Traditions” gala at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, stating at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $50 per person and include two drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres, festive drinks and local music. There will also be a raffle, a live auction and silent auction. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-822-7141 or visit www.suttercountymuseum.com/events.
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, will host a Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, and George Unpingco showing their work, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.