The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Almond Board of California will host The Almond Conference 2020 in a virtual conference setting Dec. 8-10. The conference will include events for growers, handlers and industry partners including educational sessions, social gatherings, an exhibit hall and poster sessions. The online format will also allow for new opportunities, including the flexibility to participate in an educational session in the morning, work in the orchard in the afternoon, and attend networking events throughout the day. Registration is free. For more information or to register, visit https://almondconference.com/register.aspx.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Applause Kids! cast will present the “Holiday Happiness” show at 6 p.m. It will feature anything from monologues to short skits and poetry to musical numbers. The free virtual event will be on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel.
– There will be a Drive-Through Candy Cane Lane, hosted by INTERO Showcase, from 4-8 p.m. at 868 Richland Road, Yuba City. People can walk through scenes of Christmas, put together by businesses in the community. Special guests Mr. and Mrs. E. Claus will be there along with other Christmas characters. They will be collecting nonperishable foods, new toys and monetary donations for SoYouCan upon entry.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the club’s children’s programs.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)