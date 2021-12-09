TODAY
EVENTS
– Showcase Real Estate will host a “Walk Through Candy Cane Lane” event at 866 Richland Road, Yuba City, from 4-8 p.m. The event will include vendors, food, raffles, activities, and a stroll through Santa’s workshop where complimentary photos will be taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. SoYouCan, the local non-profit organization dedicated to serving families in need, will also be collecting perishable foods, new toys, and monetary donations. For more information, call 530-790-7000.
– The Yuba Sutter Big Band, a newly formed big band directed by Gay Galvin, will perform at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Sutter St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The band consists of approximately 20 members playing a variety of instruments along with two dynamite singers. A dance floor will be set up during the concert for those that feel like dancing. Advance tickets are available to purchase online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door if space is available. For more information, call 742-2787.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The 53rd annual Olivehurst Christmas Parade, hosted by SoYouCan, will be held along Olivehurst Avenue between Fifth and Ninth streets, Olivehurst, starting at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is “The Polar Express.” For more information, call 530-315-0437.
– The annual Christmas Stroll will be held on Plumas Street in Yuba City, from 2-8 p.m. The event will include live entertainment, beautiful crafts and children’s activities including a kids zone with holiday treats, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Clause reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” For more information, visit www.yubacitydowntown.com.
– “Tuba Christmas” will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, during the Christmas Stroll on Plumas Street in Yuba City, starting at 6:30 p.m. The performance will feature a brass instruments spin on beloved holiday songs. The event is free to attend and seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information, 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Williams Community Church will host the “Festival of Lights” event in the Town Square Plaza, located on the corner of E and Seventh streets in Williams, from 4-9 p.m. The event will feature a parade, a live DJ, games, a vendor fair and more. For more information, contact the Williams Community Church at 530-473-5913.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Sutter Buttes Garden Club will host a Christmas Plant Sale at the Dankman residence, 1216 Randolph Drive, Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. House plants and succulents will be sold in decorative pots and cowboy boots ready for gift giving! Proceeds from this sale will support the group’s scholarship fund and the SBGC Community Gardens. For more information, call Marie Dankman at 530-671-3206 or Libby Haraughty at 530-301-1988.
– The Acting Company presents, “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. Shows begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $5-10. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Swan Tours led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields through Jan. 8. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Genelle Treaster, CDFW North Central Region, at genelle.treaster@wildlife.ca.gov.
– The annual Wheatland Christmas Street Fair, sponsored by the Wheatland Street Fair Foundation, will be held on Front Street in Wheatland from 5-9 p.m. The event will include music, a bounce house, a photo op with the conductor of the Polar Express and more. For more information, email WSFFVendors@gmail.com.
– The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will host a grand reopening concert entitled “What a Wonderful World” at Faith Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under. For more information, visit www.ysmasterchorale.org.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)