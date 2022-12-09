TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Christmas Spirit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Season of Giving 3: Here we go again” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– CANCELED: The 54th annual Olivehurst Christmas Parade, hosted by SoYouCan, has been canceled due to projected high winds in the area. For more information, call 530-315-0437.
– The Williams Community Church will host the annual “Festival of Lights” event in the Town Square Plaza, located on the corner of E and Seventh Streets in Williams, from 4-9 p.m. The event will feature a parade, a live DJ, games, a vendor fair and more. For more information, contact the Williams Community Church at 530-473-5913 or visit www.williamscommunitychurch.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an “emerging artist” exhibit at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, to allow local artists to display their work in a “real” gallery setting from Dec. 3-13. On Dec. 13, a reception will be held at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. to allow the featured artists to meet with the community. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– CANCELED: The annual Christmas Stroll in Yuba City has been canceled. For more information, visit www.yubacitydowntown.com.
– The annual “Tuba Christmas” performance will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, during the Christmas Stroll on Plumas Street in Yuba City, starting at 6:30 p.m. The performance will feature a brass instruments spin on beloved holiday songs. The event is free to attend and seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information, 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will host their annual “Breakfast with Santa” event at Veterans Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 8-11 a.m. Children that attend will get a free pancake breakfast, a photo with Santa, children's books, candy canes and face painting. Breakfast for those over 12 can be purchased for a $5 donation. For more information, call Kari Laskey at 530-933-1833.
– The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will present their annual winter concert entitled, “Navidad Memories,” at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. General admission tickets cost $10 and children 12 and under can attend for free when accompanied by an adult. Donations are also welcomed. For more information, visit www.ysmasterchorale.org.
– The Mary Aaron Museum will host an inaugural Christmas Gala at the museum, 704 D Street, Marysville, at 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The event will include live music, spiced apple cider, treats and more. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased online at www.maryaaronmuseum.com. Proceeds from the event will go towards the renovation of the upstairs interior. For more information, all 530-218-4070.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Christmas Spirit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an “emerging artist” exhibit at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, to allow local artists to display their work in a “real” gallery setting from Dec. 3-13. On Dec. 13, a reception will be held at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. to allow the featured artists to meet with the community. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Reel Book Society is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will present their annual winter concert entitled, “Navidad Memories,” at First Lutheran Church, 1000 D Street, Marysville, starting at 4 p.m. General admission tickets cost $10 and children 12 and under can attend for free when accompanied by an adult. Donations are also welcomed. For more information, visit www.ysmasterchorale.org.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an “emerging artist” exhibit at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, to allow local artists to display their work in a “real” gallery setting from Dec. 3-13. On Dec. 13, a reception will be held at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. to allow the featured artists to meet with the community. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
– The Parkinson's Disease Support Group will be meeting at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas Street, Yuba City. The group meets the second Monday of every month. For more information, call 701-0039.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– The Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project will host a purpose workshop at 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, email bzpyubasutter@sharecare.com or visit ys.bluezonesproject.com.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an “emerging artist” exhibit at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, to allow local artists to display their work in a “real” gallery setting from Dec. 3-13. On Dec. 13, a reception will be held at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. to allow the featured artists to meet with the community. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.