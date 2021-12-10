TODAY
EVENTS
– The 53rd annual Olivehurst Christmas Parade, hosted by SoYouCan, will be held along Olivehurst Avenue between Fifth and Ninth streets, Olivehurst, starting at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is “The Polar Express.” For more information, call 530-315-0437.
– The annual Christmas Stroll will be held on Plumas Street in Yuba City, from 2-8 p.m. The event will include live entertainment, beautiful crafts and children’s activities including a kids zone with holiday treats, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Clause reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” For more information, visit www.yubacitydowntown.com.
– “Tuba Christmas” will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, during the Christmas Stroll on Plumas Street in Yuba City, starting at 6:30 p.m. The performance will feature a brass instruments spin on beloved holiday songs. The event is free to attend and seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information, 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Williams Community Church will host the “Festival of Lights” event in the Town Square Plaza, located on the corner of E and Seventh streets in Williams, from 4-9 p.m. The event will feature a parade, a live DJ, games, a vendor fair and more. For more information, contact the Williams Community Church at 530-473-5913.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Sutter Buttes Garden Club will host a Christmas Plant Sale at the Dankman residence, 1216 Randolph Drive, Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. House plants and succulents will be sold in decorative pots and cowboy boots ready for gift giving! Proceeds from this sale will support the group’s scholarship fund and the SBGC Community Gardens. For more information, call Marie Dankman at 530-671-3206 or Libby Haraughty at 530-301-1988.
– The Acting Company presents, “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. Shows begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $5-10. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Swan Tours led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields through Jan.8. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Genelle Treaster, CDFW North Central Region, at genelle.treaster@wildlife.ca.gov.
– The annual Wheatland Christmas Street Fair, sponsored by the Wheatland Street Fair Foundation, will be held on Front Street in Wheatland from 5-9 p.m. The event will include music, a bounce house, a photo op with the conductor of the Polar Express and more. For more information, email WSFFVendors@gmail.com.
– The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will host a grand reopening concert entitled “What a Wonderful World” at Faith Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under. For more information, visit www.ysmasterchorale.org.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Reel Book Society will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss the books throughout the month and do a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Pride and Prejudice.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will host its annual “Breakfast with Santa” event at the Yuba City Veterans Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 8-11 a.m. The event will include a pancake breakfast, pictures with Santa, candy canes and face painting. Those over 12 are asked for a donation of $5 for breakfast. For more information, call Kari Laskey at 530-933-1833.
– The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will host a grand reopening concert entitled “What a Wonderful World” at Faith Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under. For more information, visit www.ysmasterchorale.org.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Media Center the district office, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will be meeting at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas Street, Yuba City. The group meets the second Monday of every month. For more information, call 701-0039.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– The Daughters of Leisure will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $16 per person and reservations are required. This meeting will include DOLs Christmas Luncheon with Santa and Christmas music. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. This month, “The Greatest Showman” will be screened. Doors are at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 763-2413.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at the County Superintendent of Schools Office, 345 Fifth St., Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-458-0350.
– The Williams Unified School District will hold a meeting at the College & Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the District Office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)