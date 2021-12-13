TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. This month, “The Greatest Showman” will be screened. Doors are at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 763-2413.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at the County Superintendent of Schools Office, 345 Fifth St., Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-458-0350.
– The Williams Unified School District will hold a meeting at the College & Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the District Office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Unified School District’s Governing Board will hold a meeting in the YCUSD boardroom, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org/agendas.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency will host a community meeting to discuss 100-Year Flood Protection for the South Sutter Basin at Barry Elementary, 1255 Barry Road, Yuba City, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the city council chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting have been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place Jan. 5, 2022, starting at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Catering 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, staring at 6 p.m. Guest speaker Joe Hendrix, assistant superintendent of Sutter County School District, will be speaking on conservative and liberal school curriculums. The buffet dinner costs $25 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call secretary Chary Dunn at 530-632-1245.
