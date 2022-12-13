TODAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-755-9859 or visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Sutter Cemetery District Board will hold a meeting in the administration building, 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-755-0346.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-755-9859.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in Room G-1 at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-633-3100 or visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregiver Support Group – Yuba-Sutter will hold a meeting in the Adventist Health & Rideout Conference Center, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 2-4 p.m. Build a support system with people who understand. Alzheimer’s Association support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for care partners of people living with dementia to; develop a support system, exchange practical information on challenges and possible solutions, talk through issues and ways of coping, share feelings, needs and concerns, and learn about community resources. For more information, call 800-272-3900.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The local Toastmasters Public Speaking Club will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, short speeches of five to seven minutes are timed and evaluated. For more information or to get the Zoom link information, call Joyce at 530-300-6712 or Chuck at 805-403-2024. Toastmasters is a worldwide public speaking organization. For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture's poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– Hope Point Bike Kitchen will host a bike repair/distribution event for the homeless community in the southeast corner of the old KMart parking lot, north of Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. A light meal will also be served. For more information, call 530-671-1130.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold their annual organizational meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-749-4877.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 260 11th Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a meeting the the board chambers at 1970 Ninth Avenue, Olivehurst, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-743-0317 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School District will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in room 800 at Woodland Community College, 2300 E. Gibson Road, Woodland, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-741-6972 or visit www.yccd.edu.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will hold a meeting at Carmine’s located in Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, starting at noon. Those interested can join the meeting for lunch and learn about Kiwanis and how we are helping children in our community, across the country and worldwide.