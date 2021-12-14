TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency will host a community meeting to discuss 100-Year Flood Protection for the South Sutter Basin at Barry Elementary, 1255 Barry Road, Yuba City, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the city council chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place Jan. 5, 2022, starting at 6 p.m.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Catering 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, staring at 6 p.m. Guest speaker Joe Hendrix, assistant superintendent of Sutter County School District, will be speaking on conservative and liberal school curriculums. The buffet dinner costs $25 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call secretary Chary Dunn at 530-632-1245.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Director will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org/board-meetings.
– The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 8 a.m. For more information, call 530-749-4877.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.YCCD.edu.
