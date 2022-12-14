TODAY
EVENTS
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture's poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– Hope Point Bike Kitchen will host a bike repair/distribution event for the homeless community in the southeast corner of the old KMart parking lot, north of Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. A light meal will also be served. For more information, call 530-671-1130.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold their annual organizational meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-749-4877.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 260 11th Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a meeting the the board chambers at 1970 Ninth Avenue, Olivehurst, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-743-0317 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School District will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in room 800 at Woodland Community College, 2300 E. Gibson Road, Woodland, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-741-6972 or visit www.yccd.edu.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Taty Buffet, 840 Gray Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will hold a meeting at Carmine’s located in Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, starting at noon. Those interested can join the meeting for lunch and learn about Kiwanis and how we are helping children in our community, across the country and worldwide.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– In collaboration with the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a “Christmas con Mariachi” concert at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Experience a multicultural celebration as the ensemble sings and plays holiday favorites from both Mexico and America in a vibrant performance. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– SOLD OUT: The Alliance for Hispanic Advancement, in collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will present “Mariachi Bonitas,” an all-female Mariachi Orchestra. Under the direction of YSAC’s award-winning musician, Dinorah Klingler, Mariachi Bonitas was started to create a space for female musicians to voice their love for Mariachi. “Mariachi Bonitas” will perform at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to join the waiting list, call 530-742-2787.