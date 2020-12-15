The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the club’s children’s programs.
– Pacific Gas and Electric Company will host a virtual town hall meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. to discuss ongoing safety work to prevent wildfires. The meeting will include a brief presentation and an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback. To join the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2JWoDP3 or call toll-free 8444-738-1853 and enter conference ID: 9968387. The meeting can also be accessed by visiting www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–Diane Funston will host Poetry Square, which will feature special guest poets Rhony Bhopla, Maxima Kahn and Jen Karetnick on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page at 7 p.m.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the club’s children’s programs.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board will meet at 7 p.m. The meeting will not be open to the public due to COVID-19. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)