TODAY
EVENTS
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Director will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org/board-meetings.
– The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 8 a.m. For more information, call 530-749-4877.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.YCCD.edu.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– In coordination with the Teegarden Event Center, a free Santa meet-and-greet will be held at the Mosburg House, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City, from 5-9 p.m. Santa will be handing out an ornament filled with candy to children ages 12 and younger and attendees will be able to take their own photos with Old St. Nick. Music will also be provided by DJ Ting.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)