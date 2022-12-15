TODAY
EVENTS
– In collaboration with the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a “Christmas con Mariachi” concert at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Experience a multicultural celebration as the ensemble sings and plays holiday favorites from both Mexico and America in a vibrant performance. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– SOLD OUT: The Alliance for Hispanic Advancement, in collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will present “Mariachi Bonitas,” an all-female Mariachi Orchestra. Under the direction of YSAC’s award-winning musician, Dinorah Klingler, Mariachi Bonitas was started to create a space for female musicians to voice their love for Mariachi. “Mariachi Bonitas” will perform at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to join the waiting list, call 530-742-2787.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba Sutter Big Band will perform at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, during a performance entitled, “Swinging Holiday Sounds!” Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase online or at the door, if available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba County Library will host a “Winter Walk Through” event in the parking lot of the library, 303 Second Street, Marysville, from 10 a.m. until noon. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with community resources, take photos with Santa and Elsa and Anna from the movie “Frozen,” play in the snow, collect goodies and more. For more information, call the library at 530-749-7380.
– The annual Wheatland Christmas Street Fair, sponsored by the Wheatland Street Fair Foundation, will be held on Front Street in Wheatland from 5-9 p.m. The event will include music, a bounce house, vendors, dining options and more. For more information, email WSFFVendors@gmail.com.
– St. Isidore Catholic Church is sponsoring a Nativity Exhibit from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the parish hall located behind the church, 222 Clark Avenue, Yuba City. There will be snacks, music and arts and crafts for the children.
– The Gospel Christian Center Outreach Ministry will host an “Operation Christmas” toy, gift and food giveaway event at 2479 N. Beale Road, Marysville, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. No registration is required but items will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 530-217-9480.
– A pancake breakfast with Santa, hosted by the original Yuba-Sutter Toy Run, will be held at the American Legion, 5477 Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, from 8-11 a.m. The free event is open to the public and each child will receive a toy after breakfast.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.