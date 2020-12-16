The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Diane Funston will host Poetry Square, which will feature special guest poets Rhony Bhopla, Maxima Kahn and Jen Karetnick on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page at 7 p.m.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the club’s children’s programs.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board will meet at 7 p.m. The meeting will not be open to the public due to COVID-19. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District will host its fifth annual “Maxwell Country Christmas,” on Oak Street in Maxwell, from 6-9 p.m. Vendors will line the street at 5 p.m. and the tractor lights parade will begin at 6 p.m. For more information or to participate, contact Kyle Miller at 501-6588.
– Stonyrose Heritage Society will host a Christmas parade in Stonyford, starting at 6 p.m. Due to the current regional stay-at-home order, the parade route has been extended and residents are encouraged to enjoy the parade from their home. For more information, call 963-3534.
– Applause “At Home for the Holidays” will take place at 7 p.m. The tradition will feature performers singing everything from classic to modern holiday songs. The show will support Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the Sutter Performance Arts Association – it’s asked that one $10 ticket is purchased for each person viewing. For more information, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
