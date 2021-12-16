TODAY
EVENTS
– In coordination with the Teegarden Event Center, a free Santa meet-and-greet will be held at the Mosburg House, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City, from 5-9 p.m. Santa will be handing out an ornament filled with candy to children ages 12 and younger and attendees will be able to take their own photos with Old St. Nick. Music will also be provided by DJ Ting.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Local musician Tom Galven will be telling the stories about the history of many well-known holiday favorites as well as some possibly less well-known tunes during a sing-along event entitled “Holiday Songs and Their Stories: A Sing-Along with Tom Galvin,” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available to purchase online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door if space is available. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Swan Tours led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields through Jan. 8. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Genelle Treaster, CDFW North Central Region, at genelle.treaster@wildlife.ca.gov.
– The Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville, will host a winter holiday walk through for children ages 1-18. The event will include vendors with community resources, photos with Santa, Elsa and Anna from the movie “Frozen,” goodies and more. For more information, call 530-749-7380.
– In coordination with the Teegarden Event Center, a free Santa meet-and-greet will be held at the Mosburg House, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City, from 5-9 p.m. Santa will be handing out an ornament filled with candy to children ages 12 and younger and attendees will be able to take their own photos with Old St. Nick. There will also be Christmas karaoke, hosted by Marty Martin.
