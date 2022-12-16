TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba Sutter Big Band will perform at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, during a performance entitled, “Swinging Holiday Sounds!” Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase online or at the door, if available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba County Library will host a “Winter Walk Through” event in the parking lot of the library, 303 Second Street, Marysville, from 10 a.m. until noon. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with community resources, take photos with Santa and Elsa and Anna from the movie “Frozen,” play in the snow, collect goodies and more. For more information, call the library at 530-749-7380.
– The annual Wheatland Christmas Street Fair, sponsored by the Wheatland Street Fair Foundation, will be held on Front Street in Wheatland from 5-9 p.m. The event will include music, a bounce house, vendors, dining options and more. For more information, email WSFFVendors@gmail.com.
– St. Isidore Catholic Church is sponsoring a Nativity Exhibit from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the parish hall located behind the church, 222 Clark Avenue, Yuba City. There will be snacks, music and arts and crafts for the children.
– The Gospel Christian Center Outreach Ministry will host an “Operation Christmas” toy, gift and food giveaway event at 2479 N. Beale Road, Marysville, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. No registration is required but items will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 530-217-9480.
– A pancake breakfast with Santa, hosted by the original Yuba-Sutter Toy Run, will be held at the American Legion, 5477 Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, from 8-11 a.m. The free event is open to the public and each child will receive a toy after breakfast.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Reel Book Society is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– The Colusa Firefighters Association will host a pancake breakfast at the Colusa Fire Department, 750 Market Street, Colusa, from 8 a.m. until noon. The price of the all-you-can-eat breakfast is donation based. Santa will also be at the station to take photos with attendees. For more information, call 530-458-2133.
– St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, will host the Christmas Cantata “Sing It on the Mountain” by Pepper Choplin, starting at 10 a.m. The Choir is directed by Linda Robinson and will be accompanied by a string ensemble and by Jean Hemphill on organ. The cantata presents the story of the birth of Jesus through song and narration.
– St. Isidore Catholic Church is sponsoring a Nativity Exhibit from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the parish hall located behind the church, 222 Clark Avenue, Yuba City. There will be snacks, music and arts and crafts for the children.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-741-5038 or email anix@yubawater.org.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 621 B Street, Suite B, Marysville. For more information, call 777-5021.