TODAY
EVENTS
– The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District will host its fifth annual “Maxwell Country Christmas,” on Oak Street in Maxwell, from 6-9 p.m. Vendors will line the street at 5 p.m. and the tractor lights parade will begin at 6 p.m. For more information or to participate, contact Kyle Miller at 501-6588.
– Stonyrose Heritage Society will host a Christmas parade in Stonyford, starting at 6 p.m. Due to the current regional stay-at-home order, the parade route has been extended and residents are encouraged to enjoy the parade from their home. For more information, call 963-3534.
– Applause “At Home for the Holidays” will take place at 7 p.m. The tradition will feature performers singing everything from classic to modern holiday songs. The show will support Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the Sutter Performance Arts Association – it’s asked that one $10 ticket is purchased for each person viewing. For more information, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the club’s children’s programs.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– There will be a number of Wreaths Across America ceremonies in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area. Ceremonies at the Sutter, Live Oak, Colusa, Meridian, Yuba City, Sierra View, Lofton and Fairview cemeteries, hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Stand Down’s Wreaths Across America program, will begin at 9 a.m. A ceremony at the Marysville Cemetery, hosted by the Marysville Veterans of Foreign Wars, will begin at 10 a.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. The Stonyford Indian Valley Cemetery, 5031 Walkup Road, Stonyford, will livestream a ceremony starting at 11 a.m. but volunteers are welcome to go to the cemetery and lay wreaths. For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the club’s children’s programs.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
