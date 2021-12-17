TODAY
EVENTS
– Local musician Tom Galvin will be telling the stories about the history of many well-known holiday favorites as well as some possibly less well-known tunes during a sing-along event entitled “Holiday Songs and Their Stories: A Sing-Along with Tom Galvin,” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available to purchase online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door if space is available. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Swan Tours led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields through Jan. 8. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Genelle Treaster, CDFW North Central Region, at genelle.treaster@wildlife.ca.gov.
– The Yuba County Library will host a Winter Walkthrough fro 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s parking lot, 303 Second St., Marysville. People will be able to take a photo with Santa Claus as well as Anna and Elsa. Ampla Health, WIC, Yuba County Probation, Yuba County Victim Services, Yuba County Office of Education, E-Center Head Start, YCOE Child Development and Behavioral Consultation, Happy Toothmobile and the Girl Scouts will also be handing out information and goodies. There will also be story time, carnival games, crafts, mailing letters to Santa and more. For more information, call 530-749-7380 or email library@co.yuba.ca.us.
– In coordination with the Teegarden Event Center, a free Santa meet-and-greet will be held at the Mosburg House, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City, from 5-9 p.m. Santa will be handing out an ornament filled with candy to children ages 12 and younger and attendees will be able to take their own photos with Old St. Nick. There will also be Christmas karaoke, hosted by Marty Martin.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Reel Book Society will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss the books throughout the month and do a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Pride and Prejudice.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music.
– In coordination with the Teegarden Event Center, a free Santa meet-and-greet will be held at the Mosburg House, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City, from 5-9 p.m. Santa will be handing out an ornament filled with candy to children ages 12 and younger and attendees will be able to take their own photos with Old St. Nick. Music will also be provided by DJ Ting.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the Media Center at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. This session will be hosted by David Read and will feature special guest Colin Read, composer and music educator, discussing music in his hometown of Washington D.C.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will hold a virtual meeting starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
