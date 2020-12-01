The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CLOSURES
– The bridge on Waldo Road just north of Spenceville Road will be closed to all traffic while Yuba County Public Works conducts additional repairs through Friday, Dec. 4. There will be no through traffic until the repairs are complete.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org/government/city-council.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– Reclamation District Number 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the boardroom at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian. Face masks will be required.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Tom Galvin will host Virtual Poetry and Spoken Word Open Mic at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
