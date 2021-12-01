TODAY
EVENTS
– A holiday reception featuring Resident Artists Roz Bliss, Luisa Leger, Lila Rivera, and Paul Spoto will be held at the Theater Gallery at STCA, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. The artists will display works that they have been creating throughout the pandemic closure. The reception is free and open to the public. Guest artists, including April Arnold, Ash Arroyo and Dude Green will also be on display. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– A virtual open mic, spoken word, poetry and prose event, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. The event will begin at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, and via teleconference starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will hold their monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in receiving the Zoom link should text or call 530-933-6208. There are also membership openings in local district areas.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Pianist John Paris will make his debut at the Theater Gallery at STCA, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, during a performance entitled, “John Paris and Friends – A Joyous Christmas Celebration,” starting at 7 p.m. In addition to Paris, the concert will include performances by some of his former students, including Savannah Diaz, Chloe Nguyen, Charlie Stadem, Zach Tallon, Megan Fowler and Amber Mowery. Advance tickets are available to purchase online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door if space is available. For more information, call 742-2787.
– “Christmas Tyme in Colusa,” presented by the Colusa Lions Club, the Colusa Rotary Club and the city of Colusa, will be held in downtown Colusa from 6-9 p.m. A portion of Market Street will be shut down and filled with vendors, music, crafts and a children’s play area and there will be a tree lighting ceremony at the Courthouse. Santa will join the Colusa Fire Department and take photos with children as well.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
