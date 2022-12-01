TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Christmas Spirit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Sutter County Museum will host their annual “Trees and Traditions” gala at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $50 per person and include two drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres, festive drinks and local music. There will also be a raffle, a live auction and silent auction. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-822-7141 or visit www.suttercountymuseum.com/events.
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, will host a Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, and George Unpingco showing their work, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Marysville Christmas Parade event kicks off with the annual tree lighting today at 5 p.m. at 3rd and D Street in downtown Marysville. Santa Claus will be present alongside a music, movie and light show.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Christmas Spirit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Season of Giving 3: Here we go again” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The 71st annual Marysville Christmas Parade will be held in downtown Marysville, starting at 5 p.m. The parade, which is themed “Christmastume in Santa’s Workshop,” will begin at 6th and D streets, head south to 2nd and D streets, turn eastbound on 2nd Street, turn northbound onto C Street and then end at 5th and C streets. Following the parade, there will be an opportunity for attendees to take photos with Santa at the park on Third and D Streets.
– The Marysville Elks Lodge will host a craft fair at 920 D St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Raffle tickets and a “hubby daycare” will also be available. A portion of the funds raised at this event go towards the Elks Speech Therapy program that helps children
get the home based speech therapy they need. For more information or to become a vendor, call Kathy Vrablick at 530-742-0575.
– The Women of the Moose will host a craft show and Christmas bazaar at the Yuba City Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton Avenue, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Several crafters and vendors will be on site and lunch will be available for purchase.
– Children’s author Tonya Flores will host a book signing and holiday event at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. Flores will be joined by Santa Claus and there will be cookies and cocoa for all. The first 50 attendees who register online at Eventbrite will receive a free book. For more information, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Local musician Tom Galvin will host, “Holiday Songs and Their Stories: A Sing-Along with Tom Galvin” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts. 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Galvin will be telling the stories about the history of many well-known holiday favorites as well as some possibly less well-known tunes. The audience is encouraged to sing along and add to the holiday cheer. Tickets are available to purchase online or at the door, if available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an “emerging artist” exhibit at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, to allow local artists to display their work in a “real” gallery setting from Dec. 3-13. On Dec. 13, a reception will be held at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. to allow the featured artists to meet with the community. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.