TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. This session will be hosted by David Read and will feature special guest Colin Read, composer and music educator, discussing music in his hometown of Washington D.C.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will hold a virtual meeting starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Live Oak City Council will host a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, and via teleconference. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
WEDNESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
