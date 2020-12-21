The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the club’s children’s programs.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will host a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– CANCELED: The Wheatland City Council meeting was canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2021.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the club’s children’s programs.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
