TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will hold a meeting at Sizzler, 872 W. Onstott Road, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Churches of Colusa County will host a Christmas Eve Smores event in the parking lot at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will include a celebration of the Christmas story, the singing of carols, smores roasting and hot chocolate or cider will be available. Those that attend are advised to dress warm and to bring a chair and flashlight.
– St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, will hold two Christmas Eve services this year. A family service, led by our youth and children featuring scripture and music as figures are placed in the church’s nativity scene, will begin at 5 p.m. and a Candlelight Communion service, featuring music by the bell choir and the choir, will start at 8 p.m. Both services will conclude as the congregation moves outdoors to hold candles and sing “Silent Night.” For more information, call 530-673-7353.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)