SATURDAY
EVENTS
– St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, will hold two services on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The 5 p.m. service is a Family Service with children helping to lead the worship. Music will be led by a Children’s Choir, the Praise Band, a String Ensemble, and the organ. The 8 p.m. service will be a candlelight service that includes Communion. Music will be provided by the Choir, Praise Band and organ. Pastor Emeritus Chris Kersting will be preaching at both services. A special offering will be received to benefit Presbyterian Disaster Assistance which provides disaster relief worldwide. Each service will conclude outdoors as the congregation lights candles and sings “Silent Night.”
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.