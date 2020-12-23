The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CLOSURES
– A number of Yuba County offices will be closed beginning Dec. 24 and reopen Jan. 3 for the holidays. Operations necessary to public safety will continue without pause. Work related to COVID-19 contact tracing and investigation will continue most days, with staff dedicated to that work taking Christmas and New Year’s days off.
– Most federal, state and local government offices, banks and some private businesses will be closed on Christmas Day.
– The Appeal-Democrat plans to have all its employees enjoy a holiday with their families Christmas Day. The newspaper offices at 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, will close at noon Thursday and be closed all day Friday. Staff members will use a schedule of early production deadlines for products, but delivery times will remain unchanged. The Friday Appeal-Democrat will be printed several hours early, Thursday evening. The Saturday morning Appeal-Democrat will be printed late Thursday night.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture will host a free virtual reading of “The Night Before Christmas” at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. While the final list of readers is being kept a secret, it’s anticipated that viewers will be able to recognize several of those involved.
– The Williams Fire Department, 810 E St., Williams, will host drive-through Santa visits from 1-3 p.m. Donning masks due to the pandemic, Santa, Mrs. Claus and a few elves will be handing out bags of fruit, nuts, candy and books to children in each vehicle. The Colusa County Office of Education And Literacy For All will also be there handing out free books. Attendees are asked to enter from the intersection of Eight and D Streets. For more information, call 473-2269.
– SOLD OUT: The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club had been selling See’s candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace, however, they have sold out. All proceeds raised during the fundraiser go to benefit the club’s children’s programs.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The annual Yuletide Dinner will be served to-go at Friendship Hall at the Trinity Methodist Church, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa, from noon-1 p.m. Christmas Day. This free holiday meal is open to the community but those interested in receiving a meal must order one in advance. Meal delivery is also available for those unable to travel. To order a meal, contact Barbara at 301-6132. For more information, contact Elizabeth at 228-5339.
