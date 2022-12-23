SATURDAY
EVENTS
– St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, will hold two services on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The 5 p.m. service is a Family Service with children helping to lead the worship. Music will be led by a Children’s Choir, the Praise Band, a String Ensemble, and the organ. The 8 p.m. service will be a candlelight service that includes Communion. Music will be provided by the Choir, Praise Band and organ. Pastor Emeritus Chris Kersting will be preaching at both services. A special offering will be received to benefit Presbyterian Disaster Assistance which provides disaster relief worldwide. Each service will conclude outdoors as the congregation lights candles and sings “Silent Night.”
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The annual Yuletide Dinner will be served at Friendship Hall at the Trinity Methodist Church, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa, from noon until 1 p.m. Christmas Day. This free holiday meal is open to the community. Meal delivery is also available for those unable to travel and will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Christmas Day. To order a meal, contact Denise at 530-908-7479. To make a donation, call Marie at 530-713-6753. For more information, contact Elizabeth at 530-228-5339.
– St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, will hold one worship service on Christmas Day, starting at 10 a.m. The service is a “Come as you are” service so children are welcome to come in their pajamas. Carols will be led by the Praise Band and the organ. The Christmas story will be read with time to reflect upon the meaning of the birth of Christ.
– Hong Kong actress Nancy Sit will perform at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.