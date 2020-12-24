The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CLOSURES
– A number of Yuba County offices will be closed beginning Dec. 24 and reopen Jan. 3 for the holidays. Operations necessary to public safety will continue without pause. Work related to COVID-19 contact tracing and investigation will continue most days, with staff dedicated to that work taking Christmas and New Year’s days off.
– Most federal, state and local government offices, banks and some private businesses will be closed on Christmas Day.
– The Appeal-Democrat plans to have all its employees enjoy a holiday with their families Christmas Day. The newspaper offices at 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, will be closed all day Friday. Staff members will use a schedule of early production deadlines for products, but delivery times will remain unchanged. The Friday Appeal-Democrat will be printed several hours early, Thursday evening. The Saturday morning Appeal-Democrat will be printed late Thursday night.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The annual Yuletide Dinner will be served to-go at Friendship Hall at the Trinity Methodist Church, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa, from 12-1 p.m. Christmas Day. This free holiday meal is open to the community but those interested in receiving a meal must order one in advance. Meal delivery is also available for those unable to travel. To order a meal, contact Barbara at 301-6132. For more information, contact Elizabeth at 228-5339.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
– SOLD OUT: The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club had been selling See’s candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace, however, they have sold out. All proceeds raised during the fundraiser go to benefit the club’s children’s programs.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)