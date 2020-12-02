The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CLOSURES
– The bridge on Waldo Road just north of Spenceville Road will be closed to all traffic while Yuba County Public Works conducts additional repairs through Friday, Dec. 4. There will be no through traffic until the repairs are complete.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Tom Galvin will host Virtual Poetry and Spoken Word Open Mic at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Police Department is hosting a prescription drug take back from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. This is a drive-through drop-off event where people can turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. No liquids or needles. Medication can be left in the original container or inside a ziplock bag.
– The Creative Light Theater presents the musical comedy “Prospects” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, Church of Glad Tidings, 1179 Eager Road, Yuba City. Admission is free.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– CANCELED: The annual “Christmas Tyme in Colusa,” event, hosted by the Colusa Lions Club, Colusa Rotary CLub and the city of Colusa, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
