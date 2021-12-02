TODAY
EVENTS
– Pianist John Paris will make his debut at the Theater Gallery at STCA, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, during a performance entitled, “John Paris and Friends – A Joyous Christmas Celebration,” starting at 7 p.m. In addition to Paris, the concert will include performances by some of his former students, including Savannah Diaz, Chloe Nguyen, Charlie Stadem, Zach Tallon, Megan Fowler and Amber Mowery. Advance tickets are available to purchase online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door if space is available. For more information, call 742-2787.
– “Christmas Tyme in Colusa,” presented by the Colusa Lions Club, the Colusa Rotary Club and the city of Colusa, will be held in downtown Colusa from 6-9 p.m. A portion of Market Street will be shut down and filled with vendors, music, crafts and a children’s play area and there will be a tree lighting ceremony at the Courthouse. Santa will join the Colusa Fire Department and take photos with children as well.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Women’s Coalition Holiday Brunch will be held at Peachtree Golf and Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville, starting at 9:30 a.m. The event is hosted by the group to bring together various women’s service groups while sharing information about current projects and fundraising activities. All women’s organizations are encouraged to attend and are asked to bring women’s and children’s socks to donate to Hands of Hope. Tickets cost $25 and reservations can be made by emailing Artis Buerki at artisb@comcast.net no later than Nov. 20. For more information, call Event Chair Sue Wilson at 671-5165.
– The 32nd annual Yuba-Sutter Toy Run will meet at Colusa Casino, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, at 10 a.m. before heading to the old KMart parking lot in Yuba City and then American Legion Post 807 at 11 a.m. Those that bring a toy and a can of food will receive a free holiday dinner. There will also be raffles. All bikes are welcome to participate. For more information, call Ann Baker at 530-301-3967.
– The 70th annual Marysville Christmas Parade will make its way through downtown Marysville, starting at 5 p.m. Santa will be on hand to greet parade goers and pass out candy canes during the parade. Following the parade, Santa will meet with children at the park at Third and D streets to find out if they’ve been naughty or nice. For more information, call Sapphire Group at 530-763-5402 or email marysvillechristmasparade@gmail.com.
– Training Zone will host their annual Elf Run 5K Run/Walk, starting at 8 a.m. The run will begin in front of The Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 First St., Marysville. Proceeds will benefit the Yuba-Sutter’s Children’s Type 1 Diabetes Support Group and Resource Center. For more information, call 763-4171 or email events@traningzone.fit.
– CORE Financial Group will host their inaugural Chili Cook-off event at Sixth and D streets, Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. Flight tastings will be available to the public for a donation.
– The Yuba-Sutter Toy Run “Steel Horse” ride through Cowboy Christmas will take place on D Street in Marysville from 11:30 a.m. until noon.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a fine art exhibition of artwork by non-professional, emerging artists in The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville. The artists participating are local students and other non-professional artists and many will be displaying and selling their artwork for the first time. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Presented by the Yuba County Historic Resources Commission, this month’s installment of History Talks & Tours will highlight the story of the Marysville Reform School. YCRC’s chairperson Sue Cejner-Moyers and special guest presenter and Commission member Chris Pedigo will discuss the history of the Marysville Reform School and unique facts about the history of Marysville. The tour will begin in Burrows Theater at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville, starting at 10 a.m.
– The Marysville Elks Lodge will host a craft fair at the lodge, 920 D St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be vendors, raffles, sports showings, and more. Proceeds benefit the lodge’s project to provide therapy for disabled children.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the third annual “Hometown Holiday Stroll” at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall streets, Arbuckle, from 4-7 p.m. The event will include a vendor fair, carriage rides through town, a gingerbread house contest, a meet and greet with Santa and more. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee Facebook page.
– The Colusa County Arts Council will host the “A Starry Night” event at the Sacramento Valley Museum, 1491 E St., Williams. The evening celebrating the arts of music and dancing will include appetizers, an open bar, dancing and live music, starting at 7 p.m. Black tie or formal dress is required. Tickets cost $150 per couple or $75 per person and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/ymm3ew8s. For more information, email blacktiecolusa@gmail.com.
– The Stonyford Community Women’s Ministry will host a Christmas faire at Stonyford Community Hall, 229 Market St., Stonyford. There will be unique and fun gift baskets, a raffle with tickets for $1 or six for $5 and more.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company presents, “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. Shows begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $5-10. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– A “History Talks” to discuss the dedication of the Macy’s Monument, presented by the Native Sons of the Golden West, will take place on First and D streets in Marysville, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, stop by the Marysville Info-Center, 317 Fourth Street, Marysville, or call 530-740-2418.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)