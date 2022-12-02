TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Christmas Spirit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Season of Giving 3: Here we go again” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The 71st annual Marysville Christmas Parade will be held in downtown Marysville, starting at 5 p.m. The parade, which is themed “Christmastume in Santa’s Workshop,” will begin at 6th and D streets, head south to 2nd and D streets, turn eastbound on 2nd Street, turn northbound onto C Street and then end at 5th and C streets. Following the parade, there will be an opportunity for attendees to take photos with Santa at the park on Third and D Streets.
– The Marysville Elks Lodge will host a craft fair at 920 D St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Raffle tickets and a “hubby daycare” will also be available. A portion of the funds raised at this event go towards the Elks Speech Therapy program that helps children
get the home based speech therapy they need. For more information or to become a vendor, call Kathy Vrablick at 530-742-0575.
– The Women of the Moose will host a craft show and Christmas bazaar at the Yuba City Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton Avenue, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Several crafters and vendors will be on site and lunch will be available for purchase.
– Children’s author Tonya Flores will host a book signing and holiday event at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. Flores will be joined by Santa Claus and there will be cookies and cocoa for all. The first 50 attendees who register online at Eventbrite will receive a free book. For more information, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Local musician Tom Galvin will host, “Holiday Songs and Their Stories: A Sing-Along with Tom Galvin” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts. 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Galvin will be telling the stories about the history of many well-known holiday favorites as well as some possibly less well-known tunes. The audience is encouraged to sing along and add to the holiday cheer. Tickets are available to purchase online or at the door, if available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an “emerging artist” exhibit at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, to allow local artists to display their work in a “real” gallery setting from Dec. 3-13. On Dec. 13, a reception will be held at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. to allow the featured artists to meet with the community. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Christmas Spirit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society’s Yuba Sutter Symphony and Chorus will present the 84th annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. This year, the symphony will also present "Messiah for Kids and Their Families," which is a 45-minute introduction to the music and lyrics of "Messiah" especially for children. Both performances are free but donations will be accepted. For more information, visit www.ysos.org.
– St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 642 Fifth Street, Colusa, will host the 24th annual Chocolate Festival from noon until 3 p.m. For a $20 donation, attendees can sample five chocolate desserts.There will also be fresh Christmas wreaths for sale and music played on Colusa County’s only working pipe organ. Tickets are limited and all proceeds will benefit Colusa County charities. For more information, call 530-458-2470.
MONDAY
EVENTS
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– Hallwood 4-H will hold their monthly meeting at the Hallwood Nazarene Church, 2825 Highway 20, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. New youth members and adult volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 329-5565 or email renickh@hotmail.com.
– The Marysville Art Club will hold its monthly meeting luncheon at 420 Tenth Street, Marysville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. The cost of the lunch is $9. Membership costs $25 per year but non-members are welcome to attend the meeting. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information or to be added to the guest list, call 530-218-7065.
– Sons In Retirement (SIR) will hold their monthly luncheon at the Hillcrest Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 12:00 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person. For more information, call Bill Crocker at 530-673-8982 or visit www.branch45.sirinc2.org.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 530-741-5038 or email anix@yubawater.org.
– The Yuba County Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at the Yuba Water Agency, 1220 F Street, Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-741-5038 or email anix@yubawater.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato Cafe, 990 N. Walton Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $21 and the public is welcome to attend. This month’s meeting theme is “Christmas joy” and will feature the Yuba City High School Choir directed by Linda Robinson and soloist Diana Stong. Guest speaker Darlene Incando, author and business owner, will present her insights into family. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.