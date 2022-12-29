SATURDAY
– The Tri-County Community Center, 1830 B Street, Marysville, will host a skate night to ring in the new year from 6-10 p.m. Admission costs $12 and includes party hats, noise makers and confetti while supplies last. This is an alcohol free, family event. For more information, call 530-443-2873.
– The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, will host a “Noon Year’s Eve” party from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Ring in the “noon” year at the library with snacks and crafts. Storytime and a countdown will also begin at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to all ages. For more information, call 530-458-7671.
– A “Pins for Paws” event will be held at Riverside Lanes, 420 Main Street, Colusa. There will be two bowling sessions at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. where attendees can eat, bowl and celebrate the end of 2022. Admission costs $30 per person and includes two games, shoes and dinner. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information or to reserve a lane, call 530-458-8866.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.