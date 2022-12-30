Marysville, CA (95901)

Today

Windy with rain showers early becoming steadier overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early becoming steadier overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.