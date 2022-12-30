TODAY
– The Tri-County Community Center, 1830 B Street, Marysville, will host a skate night to ring in the new year from 6-10 p.m. Admission costs $12 and includes party hats, noise makers and confetti while supplies last. This is an alcohol free, family event. For more information, call 530-443-2873.
– The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, will host a “Noon Year’s Eve” party from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Ring in the “noon” year at the library with snacks and crafts. Storytime and a countdown will also begin at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to all ages. For more information, call 530-458-7671.
– A “Pins for Paws” event will be held at Riverside Lanes, 420 Main Street, Colusa. There will be two bowling sessions at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. where attendees can eat, bowl and celebrate the end of 2022. Admission costs $30 per person and includes two games, shoes and dinner. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information or to reserve a lane, call 530-458-8866.
SUNDAY
– The Grand Island Fire Protection District will host its annual New Year’s Day breakfast at the fire station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 8-11 a.m. The meal is free but donations in any amount will be accepted. All proceeds from the meal will go towards the District’s scholarship fund. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 530-437-2502.
MONDAY
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– Hallwood 4-H will hold their monthly meeting at the Hallwood Nazarene Church, 2825 Highway 20, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. New youth members and adult volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 329-5565 or email renickh@hotmail.com.
– The Marysville Art Club will hold its monthly meeting luncheon at 420 Tenth Street, Marysville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. The cost of the lunch is $9. Membership costs $25 per year but non-members are welcome to attend the meeting. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information or to be added to the guest list, call 530-218-7065.