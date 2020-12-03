The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CLOSURES
– The bridge on Waldo Road just north of Spenceville Road will be closed to all traffic while Yuba County Public Works conducts additional repairs through Friday, Dec. 4. There will be no through traffic until the repairs are complete.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Police Department is hosting a prescription drug take back from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. This is a drive-through drop-off event where people can turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. No liquids or needles. Medication can be left in the original container or inside a ziplock bag.
– The Creative Light Theater presents the musical comedy “Prospects” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, Church of Glad Tidings, 1179 Eager Road, Yuba City. Admission is free.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– CANCELED: The annual “Christmas Tyme in Colusa,” event, hosted by the Colusa Lions Club, Colusa Rotary Club and the city of Colusa, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an opening reception for the art exhibition “COVID Stories, Making Art in a Pandemic” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville, and at Four Fourteen Gallery, 414 Fourth St., Marysville. The show is organized by artist in residence Tina Linville. The show will be up for viewing by appointment with masks and social distancing through Jan. 31, 2021. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
– The Creative Light Theater presents the musical comedy “Prospects” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, Church of Glad Tidings, 1179 Eager Road, Yuba City. Admission is free.
– The Stonyford Museum will host a Christmas Craft Fair at Town Hall, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. A variety of Christmas items will be sold at the event, which kicks off the facility’s yearly membership drive. For more information, call 963-3534.
– The Original Yuba-Sutter Toy Run will start at 10 a.m. at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. Participants will leave at 11 a.m. and head to Ellis Lake, regroup and go to American Legion Post 807, 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst. Those who bring a toy and can of food will receive a free holiday dinner. There will also be a raffle and 50/50. For more information, call Strollin at 682-0330 or Ann Baker at 301-3967.
– The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society will host a virtual rebroadcast of the “Messiah for Kids” performance from 2019 at 11 a.m. For more information, visit www.ysos.org.
– CANCELED: The Holiday Craft Fair, scheduled to take place at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “A Very Merry Musical Switcheroo” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– CANCELED: The Marysville Christmas Parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
