TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Women’s Coalition Holiday Brunch will be held at Peachtree Golf and Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville, starting at 9:30 a.m. The event is hosted by the group to bring together various women’s service groups while sharing information about current projects and fundraising activities. All women’s organizations are encouraged to attend and are asked to bring women’s and children’s socks to donate to Hands of Hope. Tickets cost $25 and reservations can be made by emailing Artis Buerki at artisb@comcast.net no later than Nov. 20. For more information, call Event Chair Sue Wilson at 671-5165.
– The 32nd annual Yuba-Sutter Toy Run will meet at Colusa Casino, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, at 10 a.m. before heading to the old KMart parking lot in Yuba City and then American Legion Post 807 at 11 a.m. Those that bring a toy and a can of food will receive a free holiday dinner. There will also be raffles. All bikes are welcome to participate. For more information, call Ann Baker at 530-301-3967.
– The 70th annual Marysville Christmas Parade will make its way through downtown Marysville, starting at 5 p.m. Santa will be on hand to greet parade goers and pass out candy canes during the parade. Following the parade, Santa will meet with children at the park at Third and D streets to find out if they’ve been naughty or nice. For more information, call Sapphire Group at 530-763-5402 or email marysvillechristmasparade@gmail.com.
– Training Zone will host their annual Elf Run 5K Run/Walk, starting at 8 a.m. The run will begin in front of The Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 First St., Marysville. Proceeds will benefit the Yuba-Sutter’s Children’s Type 1 Diabetes Support Group and Resource Center. For more information, call 763-4171 or email events@traningzone.fit.
– CORE Financial Group will host their inaugural Chili Cook-off event at Sixth and D Streets, Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. Flight tastings will be available to the public for a donation.
– The Yuba-Sutter Toy Run “Steel Horse” ride through Cowboy Christmas will take place on D Street in Marysville from 11:30 a.m. until noon.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a fine art exhibition of artwork by non-professional, emerging artists in The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville. The artists participating are local students and other non-professional artists and many will be displaying and selling their artwork for the first time. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Presented by the Yuba County Historic Resources Commission, this month’s installment of History Talks & Tours will highlight the story of the Marysville Reform School. YCRC’s chairperson Sue Cejner-Moyers and special guest presenter and Commission member Chris Pedigo will discuss the history of the Marysville Reform School and unique facts about the history of Marysville. The tour will begin in Burrows Theater at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville, starting at 10 a.m.
– The Marysville Elks Lodge will host a craft fair at the lodge, 920 D St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be vendors, raffles, sports showings, and more. Proceeds benefit the lodge’s project to provide therapy for disabled children.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the third annual “Hometown Holiday Stroll” at LaVanche Hurshe Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall streets, Arbuckle, from 4-7 p.m. The event will include a vendor fair, carriage rides through town, a gingerbread house contest, a meet and greet with Santa and more. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee Facebook page.
– The Colusa County Arts Council will host the “A Starry Night” event at the Sacramento Valley Museum, 1491 E St., Williams. The evening celebrating the arts of music and dancing will include appetizers, an open bar, dancing and live music, starting at 7 p.m. Black tie or formal dress is required. Tickets cost $150 per couple or $75 per person and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/ymm3ew8s. For more information, email blacktiecolusa@gmail.com.
– The Stonyford Community Women’s Ministry will host a Christmas faire at Stonyford Community Hall, 229 Market St., Stonyford. There will be unique and fun gift baskets, a raffle with tickets for $1 or six for $5 and more.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company presents, “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. Shows begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $5-10. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– A “History Talks” to discuss the dedication of the Macy’s Monument, presented by the Native Sons of the Golden West, will take place on First and D streets in Marysville, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, stop by the Marysville Info-Center, 317 Fourth Street, Marysville, or call 530-740-2418.
– Swan Tours led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields through Jan. 8. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Genelle Treaster, CDFW North Central Region, at genelle.treaster@wildlife.ca.gov.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Sutter Youth Organization is hosting a tree lighting event at Vera Carrol Park at the corner of Butte House Road and Acacia Avenue, Sutter, at 6 p.m. There will be carols, games, crafts, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus. For information or to RSVP, call 530-755-0445.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center in the board chambers, 915 Eighth St., Marysville. For more information, visit www.yuba.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Hallwood 4-H will hold their monthly meeting at the Hallwood Nazarene Church, 2825 Highway 20, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. New youth members and adult volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 329-5565 or email renickh@hotmail.com.
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
– Sons In Retirement (SIRs) will hold their monthly luncheon in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $17 per person and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, call Bill Crocker at 530-673-8982.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– The Historic Marysville Art Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 420 10th St., Marysville, starting at noon. Lunch will be served and will include a variety of salads, bread, refreshments and fresh pies. Membership costs $25 per year but non-members are welcome to attend the meeting. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information or to be added to the guest list, call 218-7065.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee Standing Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will hold a breakfast meeting at Dancing Tomato Caffee, 990 N Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
