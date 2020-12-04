The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an opening reception for the art exhibition “COVID Stories, Making Art in a Pandemic” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville, and at Four Fourteen Gallery, 414 Fourth St., Marysville. The show is organized by artist in residence Tina Linville. The show will be up for viewing by appointment with masks and social distancing through Jan. 31, 2021. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
– The Creative Light Theater presents the musical comedy “Prospects” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, Church of Glad Tidings, 1179 Eager Road, Yuba City. Admission is free.
– The Stonyford Museum will host a Christmas Craft Fair at Town Hall, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. A variety of Christmas items will be sold at the event, which kicks off the facility’s yearly membership drive. For more information, call 963-3534.
– The Original Yuba-Sutter Toy Run will start at 10 a.m. at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. Participants will leave at 11 a.m. and head to Ellis Lake, regroup and go to American Legion Post 807, 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst. Those who bring a toy and can of food will receive a free holiday dinner. There will also be a raffle and 50/50. For more information, call Strollin at 682-0330 or Ann Baker at 301-3967.
– The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society will host a virtual rebroadcast of the “Messiah for Kids” performance from 2019 at 11 a.m. For more information, visit www.ysos.org.
– A California Kisaan Solidarity Car and Truck Rally is set to take place in the Bay Area and one of the meet-up locations will be at the Bogue Road Gurdwara, 2269 Bogue Road, Yuba City. It’s asked that people arrive around 8 a.m. – the target time to leave is 8:45 a.m. Participants will drive the Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, 2777 Middle Harbor Road, Oakland, for the rally – masks are required. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3qECIkW.
– CANCELED: The Holiday Craft Fair, scheduled to take place at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “A Very Merry Musical Switcheroo” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– CANCELED: The Marysville Christmas Parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host “Corona Comedy Concert – Satire and Music” at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Two local artists, musicians and poets, Joe Moye and Tom Galvin, have created the program that aims to make people laugh and think about this experience and see it in a new light.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s “It’s All About the Arts Program” will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The program will feature special guest Frank Sorgea, a musician and well-known holiday elf.
– The St. Joseph Catholic Church Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall, 702 C St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The Creative Light Theater presents the musical comedy “Prospects” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, Church of Glad Tidings, 1179 Eager Road, Yuba City. Admission is free.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the second annual Hometown Holiday Stroll at LaVanche Hursh Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 4-7 p.m. The event will include horse-drawn carriage rides, vendors selling an assortment of holiday gifts and more. Santa will also make an appearance to take pictures with the kids. For more information or to become a vendor, call 681-2532.
– The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society will host a virtual rebroadcast of Handel’s “Messiah” from the 75th annual performance at 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.ysos.org.
– CANCELED: The Holiday Craft Fair, scheduled to take place at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Creative Light Theater presents the musical comedy “Prospects” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, Church of Glad Tidings, 1179 Eager Road, Yuba City. Admission is free.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Feather River Air Quality Management District board of directors will meet at 4 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.fraqmd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture staff – who will do a year in review, talking about what happened, what was planned, what really transpired and where they’re going next.
– The Sierra Central Union Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the bloodmobiles at 1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The Creative Light Theater presents the musical comedy “Prospects” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, Church of Glad Tidings, 1179 Eager Road, Yuba City. Admission is free.
– The Almond Board of California will host The Almond Conference 2020 in a virtual conference setting Dec. 8-10. The conference will include events for growers, handlers and industry partners including educational sessions, social gatherings, an exhibit hall and poster sessions. The online format will also allow for new opportunities, including the flexibility to participate in an educational session in the morning, work in the orchard in the afternoon, and attend networking events throughout the day. Registration is free. For more information or to register, visit https://almondconference.com/register.aspx.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Water Agency board of directors will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.wheatland.ca.gov.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.ycusd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)